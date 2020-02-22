Bulls' Daniel Gafford: Starting Saturday
Gafford will get the start at center for Saturday's game against Phoenix, Tony Gill of NBC Sports reports.
Gafford will get a spot start with Luke Kornet sidelined with a sprained ankle. On the year, the 21-year-old's averaging 4.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 12.8 minutes per contest.
