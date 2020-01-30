Bulls' Daniel Gafford: Unlikely to return Friday
Gafford (thumb) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Nets.
Gafford -- who has been sidelined since mid-January with a dislocated right thumb -- was hoping to return Friday in Brooklyn, though it sounds like he'll have to wait at least one more game. Assuming he's unable to go, Luke Kornet should continue to start at center for the Bulls.
