Gafford (thumb) was able to take part in on-court drills during Saturday's practice and will be re-evaluated ahead of Sunday's tilt with the Raptors, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Gafford has a chance at making his return from a nine-game absence due to a dislocated right thumb. He'll be re-evaluated based on how well he responds to his practice reps as well as presumably how he feels in pre-game warmups. Across 32 games this season, Gafford's posting 4.8 points and 2.4 rebounds in 12.8 minutes.