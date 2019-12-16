Bulls' Daniel Gafford: Will play Monday
Gafford (hamstring) has been made available for Monday's game against Oklahoma City.
Gafford will make his return from a one-game absence stemming from right hamstring soreness. The rookie center's averaging 4.6 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 11.1 minutes across 18 games so far this year.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...