Gafford (ankle) will start Monday's game against Boston, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Gafford will make his third consecutive start at center in place of Wendell Carter, who's battling through an ankle injury. Over his past two starts, Gafford's managed 16 points, nine rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks in 50 total minutes.

