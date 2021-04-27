Theis registered 23 points (10-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 32 minutes during Monday's 110-102 win over the Heat.

The 29-year-old came out of nowhere to post his fifth double-double of the season. Before Monday's game, Theis was averaging just 7.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.5 blocks in 23.8 minutes over his last six games, so fantasy managers should take this performance with a grain of salt. Still, the fourth-year center is starting for the 12th-seeded Bulls, so feel free to stream him in deeper formats if you need blocks and field-goal percentage along with low-end points and rebounds.