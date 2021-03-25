Theis was traded to the Bulls on Thursday in exchange for Moritz Wagner, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

After acquiring Nikola Vucevic from Orlando earlier Thursday, the Bulls made another win-now move, adding Theis to beef up the frontcourt. The big man started for most of the season in Boston, but he'll likely come off the bench for Chicago as a player who's capable of backing up both Vucevic at center and Lauri Markkanen at power forward. Fantasy-wise, the move is probably a slight downgrade for Theis' value, but he should still hold a consistent role for his new team.