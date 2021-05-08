Theis recorded nine points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and a steal across 29 minutes in Friday's 121-99 win over the Celtics.
One shouldn't expect reliable everyday production from Theis, as the presence of Thaddeus Young and Patrick Williams will usually negatively impact his potential to pop for a big score. In facing his former team, Theis contributed a solid rebounding total, which he's done consistently since joining the Bulls. Solid scoring totals have evaded him, however.
More News
-
Bulls' Daniel Theis: Solid all-around performance•
-
Bulls' Daniel Theis: Poor showing in 21 minutes•
-
Bulls' Daniel Theis: Breaks out with 23 points•
-
Bulls' Daniel Theis: Quiet in 20 minutes as starter•
-
Bulls' Daniel Theis: Scores 16 points off bench•
-
Bulls' Daniel Theis: Solid all-around effort in loss•