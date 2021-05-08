Theis recorded nine points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and a steal across 29 minutes in Friday's 121-99 win over the Celtics.

One shouldn't expect reliable everyday production from Theis, as the presence of Thaddeus Young and Patrick Williams will usually negatively impact his potential to pop for a big score. In facing his former team, Theis contributed a solid rebounding total, which he's done consistently since joining the Bulls. Solid scoring totals have evaded him, however.