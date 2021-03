Theis (personal) is not on the injury report ahead of Monday's game versus Golden State.

A personal matter kept Theis out of Saturday's game against the Spurs, but it looks like he'll be set to debut for the Bulls on Monday night. After starting for most of the year in Boston, Theis will likely move to a bench role with the Bulls, but he's capable of spelling Nikola Vucevic at center, as well as Lauri Markkanen at the power forward spot.