Theis had six points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal in Monday's loss to the Warriors.

Making his Bulls debut, Theis played 22 minutes off the bench as the primary backup to Nikola Vucevic and Thaddeus Young up front. He only took five shots, but from a fantasy perspective, Theis is most useful for his shot-blocking and rebounding potential. As a bench player in Chicago, he'll likely have a difficult time matching his production with the Celtics, but Theis can still be viable as a weekly streamer or deep-league option.