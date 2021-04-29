Theis had just six points (3-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and four rebounds in Wednesday's loss to the Knicks.

Two nights after posting 23 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in Miami, Theis had one of his worst games of the season in 21 minutes of action. Coach Billy Donovan pivoted away from Theis in the second half, turning instead to Lauri Markkanen (25 minutes) and Thaddeus Young (29 minutes) for minutes up front alongside Nikola Vucevic (37 minutes).