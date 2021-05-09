Theis (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Detroit.
Theis hasn't missed a game since early April, but he's uncertain for Sunday's game due to a right hip bruise. If he's unavailable, Lauri Markkanen could see an increased workload.
More News
-
Bulls' Daniel Theis: Grabs eight rebounds in win•
-
Bulls' Daniel Theis: Solid all-around performance•
-
Bulls' Daniel Theis: Poor showing in 21 minutes•
-
Bulls' Daniel Theis: Breaks out with 23 points•
-
Bulls' Daniel Theis: Quiet in 20 minutes as starter•
-
Bulls' Daniel Theis: Scores 16 points off bench•