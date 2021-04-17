This posted seven points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds and three assists in Friday's loss to Memphis.
Theis moved into the starting five alongside Nikola Vucevic but didn't provide much of a spark, as he provided very little value in 20 minutes of action. Both Thaddeus Young (22 minutes) and Lauri Markkanen (21 minutes) ended up seeing roughly the same workload, and that will likely continue to be the case for the time being.
More News
-
Bulls' Daniel Theis: Scores 16 points off bench•
-
Bulls' Daniel Theis: Solid all-around effort in loss•
-
Bulls' Daniel Theis: Registers double-double off bench•
-
Bulls' Daniel Theis: Not listed on injury report•
-
Bulls' Daniel Theis: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Daniel Theis: Plays 22 minutes in debut•