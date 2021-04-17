This posted seven points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds and three assists in Friday's loss to Memphis.

Theis moved into the starting five alongside Nikola Vucevic but didn't provide much of a spark, as he provided very little value in 20 minutes of action. Both Thaddeus Young (22 minutes) and Lauri Markkanen (21 minutes) ended up seeing roughly the same workload, and that will likely continue to be the case for the time being.