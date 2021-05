Theis had 10 points (3-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block in Tuesday's loss to the Nets.

After missing a game with a minor hip injury, Theis returned to the starting five and saw 21 minutes of action, while Thaddeus Young (24 minutes) and Lauri Markkanen (19 minutes) also factored into the frontcourt rotation. Theis is capable of being a high-value DFS option on any given night, but he tends not to be an overly consistent fantasy player.