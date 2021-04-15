Theis played 27 minutes off the bench and contributed 16 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal during Wednesday's loss to the Magic.
Though Theis was mainly a starter with the Celtics, he has been relegated to bench duty with the Bulls as the team also acquired Nikola Vucevic at the trade deadline. After a sluggish start with his new team, Theis has come on strong of late, scoring in double figures in five of his last six games while adding a double-double. Over his last three games, Theis is averaging 15.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals while shooting 58.8 percent from the floor in 27.7 minutes of action per game.
