Theis posted 13 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and three steals in Sunday's loss to Minnesota.

Theis played only 12 minutes against Atlanta on Friday, but he saw 29 minutes of action Sunday, compared to just 27 for Nikola Vucevic, who struggled to keep up with Karl-Anthony Towns on the defensive end. Theis' workload will likely continue to fluctuate on a matchup basis, and his well-rounded stat profile can make him useful in deeper formats. If he can maintain a role in the 25-minutes-per-night range, he could have some utility in standard leagues, as well.