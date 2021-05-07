Theis collected 12 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in a 120-99 victory over the Hornets on Thursday.
Theis scored in double figures for the fourth time in his last six games and picked up multiple steals and blocks for just the fourth time this season. The forward will likely see fewer scoring opportunities with Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine both back in the lineup but has averaged 12.5 points and 8.0 rebounds across his last six games.
