Theis will be unavailable for Saturday's game against the Spurs for personal reasons.

The 28-year-old won't travel to San Antonio this weekend but is expected to join the team ahead of Monday's game at Golden State. Theis averaged 9.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 24.5 minutes for the Celtics before being acquired by the Bulls ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.