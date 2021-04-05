Theis has been ruled out for Tuesday's game at Indiana due to personal reasons.
The 29-year-old will be away from the team for personal reasons, and it's unclear if he'll be back for Thursday's matchup with the Raptors. Thaddeus Young and Lauri Markkanen could see more run at center when Nikola Vucevic is on the bench in Theis' absence.
