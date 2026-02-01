Saric was traded to the Bulls along with two second-round picks Saturday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports. Keon Ellis and Dennis Schroder were traded to the Cavaliers for De'Andre Hunter in this three-team deal.

Essentially, the Bulls were compensated with two second-round picks to absorb Saric's salary. Saric made just five appearances with the Kings for an average of 8.3 minutes per contest. It remains to be seen if he will see any minutes with the Bulls, and it's unclear when he'll be able to make his debut.