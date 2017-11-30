Nwaba (ankle) will be active and available to play in Thursday's game against the Nuggets.

Nwaba has been sidelined for 11 straight games because of a severely sprained ankle, but has now progressed enough in his recovery that he'll be good to make his return. If all goes as planned in pregame warmups, Nwaba will be back in the lineup, though the Bulls will likely limit his playing time following an extended absence. Look for Nwaba to battle Paul Zipser for backup shooting guard minutes behind Justin Holiday.