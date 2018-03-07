Nwaba will come off the bench for Wednesday's contest against the Grizzlies while Justin Holiday draws the start, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic Chicago reports.

This is simply a confirmation that Nwaba will come off the pine Wednesday, as he was expected to do so. The move comes in the wake of the NBA essentially forcing the Bulls to play Justin Holiday. That said, Holiday himself stated he believes he will play limited minutes. So, while Nwaba's workload -- 32.2 minutes per game over the past six -- will probably take a hit, he still could see minutes around the mid-20s.