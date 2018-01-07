Nwaba will have his contract guaranteed for the rest of the 2017-18 season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Nwaba has provided some solid bench depth for the Bulls so far this season, averaging 7.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 23.0 minutes in 28 games. For that reason, it was a no brainer for the Bulls to pick up his contract for the rest of the season. Look for Nwaba to continue to backup Justin Holiday at shooting guard moving forward, likely pushing for minutes in the mid-to-low 20s most nights. That said, he'll still struggle to provide much fantasy value and is only relevant in deeper leagues.