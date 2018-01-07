Bulls' David Nwaba: Contract guaranteed for rest of season
Nwaba will have his contract guaranteed for the rest of the 2017-18 season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Nwaba has provided some solid bench depth for the Bulls so far this season, averaging 7.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 23.0 minutes in 28 games. For that reason, it was a no brainer for the Bulls to pick up his contract for the rest of the season. Look for Nwaba to continue to backup Justin Holiday at shooting guard moving forward, likely pushing for minutes in the mid-to-low 20s most nights. That said, he'll still struggle to provide much fantasy value and is only relevant in deeper leagues.
More News
-
Bulls' David Nwaba: Fills box score in victory•
-
Bulls' David Nwaba: Sees 22 minutes in return•
-
Bulls' David Nwaba: Will "most likely" get minutes Friday•
-
Bulls' David Nwaba: Cleared to play Thursday•
-
Bulls' David Nwaba: Could play Thursday or Friday•
-
Bulls' David Nwaba: Hopes to practice Monday•
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...