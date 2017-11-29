Nwaba (ankle) traveled with the team to Denver and could be available to play Thursday against the Nuggets or Friday against the Kings, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Nwaba has missed 11 consecutive games while nursing a relatively severe right ankle sprain, though has made enough progress to possibly play within the next two contests. More word on his status should arrive after the team goes through Thursday's morning shootaround.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories