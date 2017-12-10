Nwaba finished with 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-7 FT), five rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal across 31 minutes during Saturday's 104-102 victory over New York.

Nwaba played well again Saturday, helping the Bulls to a much-needed victory over the undermanned Knicks. He has provided a lot of energy off the bench since returning from his ankle injury, and has been rewarded with more minutes. He played down the stretch here, taking some minutes away from Denzel Valentine. Coach Fred Hoiberg appears to like him, and he could be a nice pickup in deeper leagues, as a guard who can do a bit of everything.