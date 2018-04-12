Nwaba produced 14 points (5-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 119-87 loss to Detroit.

Nwaba played 29 minutes in Wednesday's final regular season game. On a Bulls team that fell flat throughout the season, Nwaba has been one of the more surprising players. He does not possess a lot of upside on the offensive end of the floor but is able to contribute in a number of categories.