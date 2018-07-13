Nwaba had his qualifying offer rescinded on Thursday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

The move will make Nwaba an unrestricted free agent, hinting that the Bulls may not be interested in bringing him back for a second campaign. He started in 21 of his 70 appearances last season, averaging 7.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and a combined 1.2 steals/blocks across 23.5 minutes. He also shot a passable 34.6 percent from beyond the arc on 52 percent. The 25-year-old's main selling point is his defense and rebounding on the wing, as he often doesn't look for his own shot. Regardless of where he ends up, it doesn't seem likely he'll be fantasy relevant this season.