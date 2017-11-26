Nwaba (ankle) hopes to practice Monday, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.

The underlying implication is that Nwaba will not be available for Sunday's matchup with the Heat, which will mark his ninth consecutive absence due to a sprained right ankle. If Nwaba is, indeed, able to practice Monday, it's possible he could make his return Tuesday against Phoenix or Thursday in Denver.

