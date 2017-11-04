Nwaba finished with 16 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block across 35 minutes during Friday's 105-83 win over the Magic.

Nwaba, who played guard last season with the Lakers, drew his second consecutive start at small forward Friday. Being only 6-foot-4, he's somewhat undersized for the position, though it hasn't seemed to matter much, as he's combined for 20 points, 15 rebounds, three steals, three blocks and two assists over the past two contests.