Bulls' David Nwaba: Impressive two-way effort Friday
Nwaba finished with 16 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block across 35 minutes during Friday's 105-83 win over the Magic.
Nwaba, who played guard last season with the Lakers, drew his second consecutive start at small forward Friday. Being only 6-foot-4, he's somewhat undersized for the position, though it hasn't seemed to matter much, as he's combined for 20 points, 15 rebounds, three steals, three blocks and two assists over the past two contests.
More News
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...