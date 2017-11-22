Bulls' David Nwaba: Likely out Tuesday vs. Lakers
Nwaba (ankle) is not expected to play in Tuesday's game against the Lakers, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
While an official designation hasn't been given, Nwaba can be considered doubtful heading into Tuesday's contest. His next opportunity to play will be Wednesday against the Jazz, though the Bulls haven't provided a target date for his return quite yet. With Nwaba out, Denzel Valentine will likely continue to pick up extra minutes off the bench.
