Bulls' David Nwaba: Likely shifting to bench
Nwaba is expected to move to the bench Wednesday against the Grizzlies, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.
With the NBA essentially forcing the Bulls to return Justin Holiday to the rotation, coach Fred Hoiberg will put Holiday in the starting five Wednesday, meaning Nwaba is the obvious candidate to shift to the bench. Holiday, himself, noted that he expects to see only limited minutes, so while Nwaba's workload could decrease, it likely won't be by much. The 25-year-old has played at least 30 minutes in each of the Bulls' last six contests and had 10 points, three assists, three rebounds and two steals Monday against Boston.
