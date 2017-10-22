Nwaba recorded five points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block across 18 minutes during Saturday's game against the Spurs.

The Bulls claimed Nwaba off waivers over the summer after playing 20 games for the Lakers the season before. With Kris Dunn (finger), Zach Lavine (knee) and Cameron Payne (foot) all out for the time being, Nwaba is in line for similar minutes to Saturday's game, as long as those three players are out.