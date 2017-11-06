Bulls' David Nwaba: Out at least two weeks
Nwaba (ankle) will miss the next 2-to-4 weeks after spraining his ankle during Saturday's loss to New Orleans, Mike McGraw of the Daily Herald reports.
Nwaba moved into the starting lineup last week, but in his absence Paul Zipser is expected to step back in at one of the forward spots, with Bobby Portis (suspension) in line for some backup minutes. Prior to exiting Saturday, Nwaba played 20 minutes and put up seven points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.
