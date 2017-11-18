Nwaba (ankle) did not practice Saturday due to lingering soreness and will not play during Sunday's game against the Suns, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Nwaba will miss his sixth straight game Sunday while nursing a sprained right ankle. In his stead, Denzel Valentine, Jerian Grant and Kris Dunn will likely continue being the main beneficiaries of his absence.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories