Bulls' David Nwaba: Out Sunday vs. Suns
Nwaba (ankle) did not practice Saturday due to lingering soreness and will not play during Sunday's game against the Suns, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Nwaba will miss his sixth straight game Sunday while nursing a sprained right ankle. In his stead, Denzel Valentine, Jerian Grant and Kris Dunn will likely continue being the main beneficiaries of his absence.
