Nwaba was tendered a qualifying offer from the Bulls, making him a restricted free agent, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.

Nwaba took another step forward in his sophomore campaign, playing in a career-high 70 contests while averaging 7.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 23.5 minutes. He also significantly improved his three-point shot, finishing with a 34.6 percent clip from deep after shooting just 20 percent as a rookie with the Lakers. Nwaba is already an outstanding defender, so if he can continue to develop a more consistent deep ball, his value should increase. That said, due to Nwaba's game being focused around his defense, he struggles to offer much for fantasy owners.