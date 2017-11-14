Bulls' David Nwaba: Rides bike while team shoots Tuesday
Nwaba (ankle) was seen riding a stationary bike on the sidelined while the rest of the team shot around Tuesday, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
Nwaba shot around Monday, so it's unclear if he experienced a setback, or the coaching/medical staff is just trying to get his wind back up. Regardless, he's still progressing ahead of schedule. More word on his availability for Wednesday's contest should come following that day's morning shootaround.
