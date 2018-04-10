Nwaba accounted for 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt), 10 rebounds and one assist across 30 minutes Monday in Chicago's loss to Brooklyn.

Nwaba posted a double-double Monday against the Nets, his third such performance of the 2017-18 season. The second-year wing has seen an uptick in his minutes as the season wears on. He is averaging a respectable 9.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and two assists per game since the All-Star Break. Nwaba hasn't reached a level where he is a factor in fantasy hoops just yet, but he has shown an ability to step up when the opportunity presents itself.