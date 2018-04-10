Nwaba accounted for 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt), 10 rebounds and one assist across 30 minutes Monday in Chicago's loss to Brooklyn.

Nwaba posted a double-double Monday against the Nets, his third such performance of the 2017-18 season. The second-year wing has seen an uptick in his minutes as the season wears on. He is averaging a respectable 9.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and two assists per game since the All-Star Break. Nwaba hasn't reached a level where he is a factor in fantasy hoops just yet, but he has shown an ability to step up when the opportunity presents itself.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories