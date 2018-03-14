Bulls' David Nwaba: Scores 15 in Tuesday's start
Nwaba scored 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt) while adding four rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 112-106 loss to the Clippers.
The second-year wing remains somewhat inconsistent, but Nwaba has shown definite signs of growth this season, shooting 42.4 percent from three-point range including a 9-for-14 run (64.3 percent) over the last 10 games. He's also averaging 10.7 points, 5.7 boards, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals over that stretch in 29.1 minutes a game, and with the rebuilding Bulls still looking for contributors all over the roster, Nwaba should see plenty of run down the stretch.
