Play

Nwaba scored 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt) while adding four rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 112-106 loss to the Clippers.

The second-year wing remains somewhat inconsistent, but Nwaba has shown definite signs of growth this season, shooting 42.4 percent from three-point range including a 9-for-14 run (64.3 percent) over the last 10 games. He's also averaging 10.7 points, 5.7 boards, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals over that stretch in 29.1 minutes a game, and with the rebuilding Bulls still looking for contributors all over the roster, Nwaba should see plenty of run down the stretch.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories