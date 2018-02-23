Bulls' David Nwaba: Scores career-high 21 points Thursday
Nwaba scored 21 points (9-14 FG, 3-3 3PT) to go with nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 33 minutes during Thursday's 116-115 loss to Philadelphia.
After getting the start on Thursday. Nwaba tallied a career-high 21 points before fouling out late in the fourth quarter against Philadelphia. Before his departure, the guard was efficient from the floor (64.2 percent) as well as 3-of-3 from three-point land. In addition, he was only a rebound short of his second career double-double. Nevertheless, Nwaba's career night was a solid start as he saw minutes that were previously reserved for guard Jerian Grant. who did not play on Thursday. He will look to build upon this start when Chicago takes on Minnesota Saturday.
