Nwaba produced 15 points (4-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one block across 35 minutes in Thursday's 103-92 loss to the Heat.

Nwaba started again Thursday night even though Denzel Valentine was ready to play, and he performed adequately in the role, leading the Bulls in scoring. He wasn't the most efficient player, but he found his way to the line several times which helped propel his stats above others on a poor offensive night from the lackluster Bulls.