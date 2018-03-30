Bulls' David Nwaba: Scores team-high 15 points Thursday
Nwaba produced 15 points (4-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one block across 35 minutes in Thursday's 103-92 loss to the Heat.
Nwaba started again Thursday night even though Denzel Valentine was ready to play, and he performed adequately in the role, leading the Bulls in scoring. He wasn't the most efficient player, but he found his way to the line several times which helped propel his stats above others on a poor offensive night from the lackluster Bulls.
More News
-
Bulls' David Nwaba: To remain in starting five Thursday•
-
Bulls' David Nwaba: To come off bench Thursday•
-
Bulls' David Nwaba: Starting Tuesday•
-
Bulls' David Nwaba: Scores 15 in Tuesday's start•
-
Bulls' David Nwaba: Will return to starting five Sunday•
-
Bulls' David Nwaba: Confirmed coming off bench Wednesday•
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.