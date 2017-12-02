Bulls' David Nwaba: Sees 22 minutes in return
Nwaba finished with nine points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and five assists in 22 minutes during Friday's 107-106 loss to Sacramento.
Nwaba retuned to action Friday, almost recording a double-double in only 22 minutes. This was a nice return game for Nwaba, as he brought plenty of energy off the bench for coach Fred Hoiberg. He was starting before he went down with his ankle injury, and while he may not get this role back, he could still see solid minutes for a clearly rebuilding Chicago squad.
