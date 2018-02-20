Bulls' David Nwaba: Set for starting role after All-Star break
Nwaba will join the starting lineup following the All-Star break, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Nwaba's role has fluctuated somewhat significantly throughout the season thus far, but it appears the Bulls are ready to give him extended run on a nightly basis moving forward. Vice president of basketball operations John Paxson confirmed Tuesday that youngsters Nwaba and Christiano Felicio would enter the starting lineup after the All-Star break and stick in that role for some time, with both Justin Holiday and Robin Lopez headed to bench roles in what appears to be a youth movement down the stretch. Nwaba averaged 9.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 28.1 minutes in three games as a starter this season, so look for his overall numbers to be on the rise. He's someone to keep an eye on as a potential pick-up for the second half of the season.
More News
-
Bulls' David Nwaba: Contract guaranteed for rest of season•
-
Bulls' David Nwaba: Fills box score in victory•
-
Bulls' David Nwaba: Sees 22 minutes in return•
-
Bulls' David Nwaba: Will "most likely" get minutes Friday•
-
Bulls' David Nwaba: Cleared to play Thursday•
-
Bulls' David Nwaba: Could play Thursday or Friday•
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...