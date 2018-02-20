Nwaba will join the starting lineup following the All-Star break, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Nwaba's role has fluctuated somewhat significantly throughout the season thus far, but it appears the Bulls are ready to give him extended run on a nightly basis moving forward. Vice president of basketball operations John Paxson confirmed Tuesday that youngsters Nwaba and Christiano Felicio would enter the starting lineup after the All-Star break and stick in that role for some time, with both Justin Holiday and Robin Lopez headed to bench roles in what appears to be a youth movement down the stretch. Nwaba averaged 9.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 28.1 minutes in three games as a starter this season, so look for his overall numbers to be on the rise. He's someone to keep an eye on as a potential pick-up for the second half of the season.