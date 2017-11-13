Bulls' David Nwaba: Shooting around, hopes to return soon
Nwaba (ankle) was shooting around at Monday's practice, Mike McGraw of the Daily Herald reports.
Nwaba sprained his ankle last weekend against the Pelicans and was initially given a 2-to-4-week recovery timetable. He appears to be ahead of schedule, however, as coach Fred Hoiberg said he hopes to have Nwaba back at practice as early as Tuesday. With that in mind, it seems possible that Nwaba could return to game action within the next handful of days, perhaps as early as Wednesday against the Thunder or Friday against the Hornets.
