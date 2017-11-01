Bulls' David Nwaba: Starting at small forward Wednesday
Nwaba will start at small forward for Wednesday's game against the Heat.
The Bulls are set to bring Paul Zipser off the bench, as coach Fred Hoiberg mentioned that he wanted to get a shooter in the second unit to work with Kris Dunn, while he also wanted to use Zipser at power forward a bit due to a lack of depth with both Nikola Mirotic (face) and Bobby Portis (suspension) out. For that reason, this appears to just be a temporary experiment and it's likely that Nwaba heads back to a bench role eventually. That being said, his promotion to the top unit Wednesday should mean a temporary uptick in value. While Nwaba is generally heralded more for his defensive capabilities than anything else, he can still be considered as a cheap punt-play option to consider for those in need of a salary break.
