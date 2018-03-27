Nwaba will start at small forward for Tuesday's game against the Rockets, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The Bulls are calling usual starter Denzel Valentine (knee) a game-time decision, but whether he plays or not, it appears Nwaba is set to start in his place. Nwaba could see a slight uptick in minutes with the promotion, though he already logged a solid 27 and 32 minutes, respectively, over his last two outings and appears poised to see plenty of run over the last two weeks of the season.