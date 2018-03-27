Bulls' David Nwaba: Starting Tuesday
Nwaba will start at small forward for Tuesday's game against the Rockets, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The Bulls are calling usual starter Denzel Valentine (knee) a game-time decision, but whether he plays or not, it appears Nwaba is set to start in his place. Nwaba could see a slight uptick in minutes with the promotion, though he already logged a solid 27 and 32 minutes, respectively, over his last two outings and appears poised to see plenty of run over the last two weeks of the season.
More News
-
Bulls' David Nwaba: Scores 15 in Tuesday's start•
-
Bulls' David Nwaba: Will return to starting five Sunday•
-
Bulls' David Nwaba: Confirmed coming off bench Wednesday•
-
Bulls' David Nwaba: Likely shifting to bench•
-
Bulls' David Nwaba: Will remain in starting lineup•
-
Bulls' David Nwaba: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...