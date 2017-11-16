Bulls' David Nwaba: Still dealing with soreness in ankle
Nwaba is still dealing with some discomfort in his ankle when he cuts, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Nwaba is nearing the two-week mark since suffering a severely sprained ankle, but according to Johnson, there's a good chance he's out on the longer side of his original 2-to-4 week timetable. The fact that he still can't cut without soreness likely means he'll miss another handful of games, but he did at least ride the bike during Tuesday's practice and appears to be progressing well. A return to practice will give us a better indication that he's nearing a full recovery.
