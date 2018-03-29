Bulls' David Nwaba: To come off bench Thursday
Nwaba will come off the bench for Thursday's tilt against the Heat, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.
Nwaba drew a start Tuesday, as Denzel Valentine was nursing an injury, though he still played. But, coach Fred Hoiberg has opted to bring things back to normal, sending Nwaba back to the pine. Over the past four games, Nwaba has averaged 10.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 27.3 minutes.
