Nwaba, who was previously reported to be coming off the bench, will remain in the starting five, as the Bulls made a late lineup change, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.

Nwaba stared over Denzel Valentine on Tuesday, as Valentine was dealing with an injury. Even with Valentine healthy Thursday, coach Fred Hoiberg has opted to stick with Nwaba against the Heat.

