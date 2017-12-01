Bulls' David Nwaba: Will "most likely" get minutes Friday
Nwaba (ankle), according to coach Fred Hoiberg, will "most likely" see the floor during Friday's game against the Kings, Darnell Mayberry of The Oklahoman reports.
Nwaba has been sidelined over the past 11 games due to a sprained ankle. While he's been cleared to play, it wasn't a guarantee he would see the floor, though coach Hoiberg will apparently try to get him some run.
