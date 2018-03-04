Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg announced Sunday that his plan is for Nwaba to remain in the starting lineup for at least the next five games, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.

Nwaba, who has earned a starting role since the All-Star break, has played at least 31 minutes in five consecutive games while averaging 12.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals during that span.